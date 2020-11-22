Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.99. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

