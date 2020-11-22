Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.01. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,753 shares of company stock worth $688,151. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

