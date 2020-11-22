Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $10.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

