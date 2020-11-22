Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,072 shares of company stock worth $16,462,409. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 105,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after acquiring an additional 302,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

