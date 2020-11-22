Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.69. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 22,426 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Gold Reserve Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

