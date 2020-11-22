Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

