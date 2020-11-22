George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

