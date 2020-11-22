George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.67.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $84.09.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

