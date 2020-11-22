GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 8.6% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $571,751.31 and $918.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00452103 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,027.59 or 0.99672298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003162 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 12,817.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.