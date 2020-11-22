Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.55. Genel Energy shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 3,640 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

