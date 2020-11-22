Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.76 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005488 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 13,860,703 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.