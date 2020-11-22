Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $152.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,594,195. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

