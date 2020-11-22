FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after buying an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

