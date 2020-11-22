FY2020 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Decreased by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$11.82 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -17.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.19.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

