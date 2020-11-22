FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Reduced by Analyst

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYLA. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

