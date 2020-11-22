FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cerecor in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

CERC stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

