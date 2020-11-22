Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf (TSE:RWU.B) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.07

Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf (TSE:RWU.B) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and traded as high as $22.32. Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.42.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fst Ast Msci Usa Lw Unhd Com Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.