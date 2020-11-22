Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.79. Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 903,393 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $273.11 million and a P/E ratio of -415.00. The company has a current ratio of 38.95, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.

About Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

