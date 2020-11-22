Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.38. Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59.

About Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

