Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,420 shares of company stock worth $375,795,729 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Fortive stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

