Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

