Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,870 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

