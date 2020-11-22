Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 62.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 767,776 shares of company stock worth $95,983,137. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

