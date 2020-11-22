Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

