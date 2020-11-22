Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 31,268 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,268 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,381 shares of company stock worth $42,735,588 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.