Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.67 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.