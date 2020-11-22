Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $192.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

