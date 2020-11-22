Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 30.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $13,652,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

