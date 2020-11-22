Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $5.53 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

