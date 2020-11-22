Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

NYSE SYK opened at $232.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $241.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average of $198.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

