Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

