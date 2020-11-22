Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 98.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 149.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $151.59. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

