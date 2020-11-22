Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 728 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

