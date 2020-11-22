Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 3,727 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.14% of Oxford Industries worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

