Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 631 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after buying an additional 1,220,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $75.65 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

