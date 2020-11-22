Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 3,113 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.21% of Qualys worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,416 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

