Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 25,768 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

