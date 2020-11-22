Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 17,311 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

