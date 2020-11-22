Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.11. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,547,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,904,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,507,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

