Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.09.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.