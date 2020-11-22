Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg bought 42,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $107,771.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,405.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 224,630 shares of company stock worth $542,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

