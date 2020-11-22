Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

