First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.49. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.