FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after buying an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

