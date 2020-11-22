FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 83.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

UTHR opened at $136.02 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

