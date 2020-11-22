FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 83.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.