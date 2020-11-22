FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of GD stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

