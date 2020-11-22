FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $41,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 747.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 108.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

MOH stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

