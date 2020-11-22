FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.