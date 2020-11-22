FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE DAL opened at $37.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

