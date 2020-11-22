FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

